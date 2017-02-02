Kamwendo Quits Be Forward Wanderers?

Mighty Be Forward Midfield Dynamo Joseph Kamwendo has finally quit Mighty Be Forward Wanderers the local media has reported.

This development has just two months in his contract with the Lali Lubani side.

He is said to have made the decision because of disagreements with club management over some terms in his two year contract.

However, there have been mixing reports about the players decision to quit his 13 year romance with the side where he helped it win a number of honours on the domestic scenes.

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers top officials could not be drawn to comment on the resignation which was reportedly tendered to the club on Tuesday.

Among other highlights of his career, Kamwendo apart from clinching flashy deals with top heavyweights in African Football TP Mazembe of the DRC, Kamwendo also captained the Senior Malawi National team side, the Flames for a long period of time.

Unconfirmed reports say that Kamwendo wants to join Capital City Bankers Silver Strikers or else go back to South Africa to secure a new club.