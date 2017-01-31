Malawian man impregnates own daughter

Police in Mangochi district are keeping in custody a 40 year old man identified as Charles Phillip for raping and impregnating his own 21 year old daughter in the district.

Mangochi Police Deputy Spokesperson Amina Daudi told Malawi 24 that it was early last year when the victim’s parents got divorced in Mulanje district and the suspect married another wife in Mangochi District and he took the victim and were staying together.

According to Daudi in the month of July, 2016 after she finished writing her Malawi School Certificate Examination the victim remained at home alone with her dad when the step mother had left the house forher home village.

Sex scandal“When she was going to sleep her father dragged her to the sitting room and forced himself on her, she shouted for help but he threatened her.” Said Daudi.

“In the next morning she decided to go to her biological mother in Mulanje but when she was there she didn’t reveal what happened.” Added Daudi.

After staying for a month her mother noticed some changes on her body and she chased her back to her father but surprisingly the victim was forced to stay with another woman who was a sexual partner of his father in order to conceal the matter.

Few months later the rumor started circulating in the village and it took the courage of the members of the community to report the matter to the police who summoned her and she narrated the whole issue.

She was issued with a medical report and the results from Namalaka Health Centre confirmed that she is 6 months pregnant.

The suspect will appear before court to answer the charge of incest which is contrary to section 157 of the Penal code.

Charles hails from Misanjo village , Traditional Authority Mabuka in Mulanje District.