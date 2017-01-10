TNM to Celebrate 10 year Soccer Sponsorship in Fashion

TNM has unveiled a line-up of week-long activities—16 to 21 January 2017—to celebrate the exciting decade of football sponsorship in the country.

As part of the celebrations of a decade of sponsorship, TNM has since launched a promotion in which football fans are given the opportunity to select an 18-member squad from all TNM Super League teams excluding Kamuzu Barracks (2016 league winners).

Fans can vote by sending an SMS to 1515 after which they will be prompted to vote for their favorite player and coaches (Goalkeeper, Defender, Midfielder, Striker, Coach and Team Manager), each SMS will cost K50.

The selected team will play against 2016 champions Kamuzu Barracks in Lilongwe on January 21 with the winner getting a K2 million reward.

Twenty lucky voters will each be rewarded with K10, 000 worth of airtime—10 winners every three days. The promotion runs from 7 January to 14 January 2017.

Other lined-up activities include unveiling of a TV documentary that relives the last decade, a K3 million worth of Corporate Social Responsibility initiative by the 2016 Champions and the climax shall be a cocktail event that will also reward 2016 season winners plus an outstanding team for the last decade.

TNM’s Head of Sales and Distribution Protazio Mthethe said it was only right to celebrate the 10 years of uninterrupted sponsorship that has contributed significantly to the development of football in Malawi.

“In the past 10 years, the super league has helped to identify talent from different clubs and districts within the country which has in turn benefitted the national teams and other countries in Africa that have tapped into this pool. As sponsors, we are humbled to be associated with this success,” said Mthethe.

Mthethe said TNM is committed to continue supporting the development of football in the country and pledged to significantly invest in the elite league.

“One cannot talk about football in the Malawi without mentioning TNM. It is our hope that this sponsorship of the Super League of Malawi will continue to uplift the standards of football in Malawi. Our commitment towards football is unwavering, as evidenced by the fact that we continue to invest significantly in the league as a true Malawian company.

“You may note that from 2013 to 2015 TNM grew its expenditure towards the super league sponsorship by 33% from MK105mn to MK140mn in 2015. All this is a manifestation of TNM’s passion to take the game of soccer to another level,” he further pointed out,” explained Mthethe.

He then applauded the league administrators and other football stakeholders for a good role played in the past 10 years and said the company was looking forward to a continued cordial partnership.

“It is also important to give special thanks and appreciation to TNM customers who with their support through using TNM services have enabled TNM to continue sponsoring the super league,” he said.mbc