Dozens of people survive Taqua Bus accident in Mzimba

Dozens of passengers aboard Taqua bus escaped what would have been a fatal accident when the bus overturned at Lupuha soon after Mzimba Bridge.

The Bus Registration Number T962 CHF belonging to Taqua Bus Company in Tanzania was heading towards Lilongwe direction from Mzuzu.

According to some passengers MBC talked to, the bus is reported to have run out of air pressure making it difficult for the driver to control it before overturning.

“Soon after Mzimba Bridge, we heard the bus calling for help of his workmates signaling something was wrong, there was panic in the bus, and we could see the driver struggling to control the vehicle but to no avail till the bus overturned,” noted the passenger.

Samuel Yotamu who was on board the same bus said there were no serious injuries except for four women who have since been treated as out-patients at Mzimba District Hospital.

The passengers have since hailed the Malawi Police Service for acting in good time when they got informed about the accident.

They told the media that the police team from Mzimba Police Station and of course a team from Northern Region Police visited the scene of the incident and provided the much needed security to the passengers.

Meanwhile, Police Public Relations Officer for the North, Peter Kalaya has promised to continue providing checks and balances in the security systems.

Taqua Buses usually travel between Malawi and Tanzania and it carries Trans boarder business people between the two countries.mbc