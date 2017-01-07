Admarc board meet over Zambia maize saga

The Board of Directors for Admarc met yesterday to discuss among other issues the maize deal with a Zambian firm.

According to Daily Times, the chairperson, James Masumbu, denied reports that circulated on social media yesterday that they had suspended Admarc Chief Executive Office Foster Mulumbe to pave way for investigations into the matter.

Masumbu said instead that they would be releasing a statement next week detailing what they discussed at the meeting.

“Yes we had a meeting and it ended this afternoon. That meeting did not resolve that Mr Mulumbe should be suspended. We are preparing a statement outlining our position on this matter and we will release that statement next week,” Masambu quoted.

For the purchase of the maize, Admarc obtained a government guaranteed loan amounting to $34.4 million from the PTA Bank.

President Peter Mutharika has since set a Commission of Inquiry to investigate the matter.