Malawi Congress Party (MCP) Councillor for Chigoneka ward Desmond Bikoko has been elected as new mayor for Lilongwe City replacing the incumbent Willie Chipondera of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)

Bikoko beat Bandawe with 15 votes against 14 votes.

Chapondera did not contests for the position due to the fact that the ruling DPP nominated his Deputy Kwame Bandawe.