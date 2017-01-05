Falling tree accident at Mibawa Bus Terminal updates: 7 people injured

Following the accident that happened at Mibawa Bus Terminal in the commercial capital Blantyre Wednesday where a tree fail on over ten minibuses, information indicates that seven people including a driver of minibus have sustained injuries.

The victims are currently receiving treatment at Queen Elizabeth Central Hospital (QECH).

QECH administrator Themba Mhango said the condition of six people was stable and will be discharged today as they have been treated as outpatients whereas the driver of the minibus which was loading will remain in hospital.

“The driver who was stuck for about half an hour in a minibus before being rescued and brought to the hospital is currently on a life-supporting machine as he is having difficulties in breathing,” said Mhango.

According to Thomas Chirombo, conductor of the most-affected minibus whose driver is the one hospitalised, the accident happened when the minibus had just loaded six passengers.

He said when the accident happened, he and the six passengers managed to get off the minibus without difficulties, but the driver was trapped in the minibus.

“People tried to use their manpower and axes to cut the tree which had rested on the minibus’s driver side, but to no avail. He was only rescued after officials from Blantyre City Council (BCC) and a private contractor came with a chainsaw,” he said.

According to eyewitnesses and city officials, a rainstorm and heavy winds uprooted the tree before it crushed on onlookers and minibuses in congested bus terminal.

Meanwhile Minibus Owners Association of Malawi (MOAM) President Mr. Kamanga has accused the City officials for reporting at the scene very late.