Govt calls for concerted effort as it unpacks 2017 security plans

The Ministry of Home Affairs and Internal Security has called for concerted efforts in its continued quest to enhance peace and order in the country.

In an interview with MBC the Minister responsible, Grace Chiumia said this is one of the strategies the Ministry intends to employ in the year 2017.

According to the Minister they will continue to implement strategies that will ensure people’s lives and properties are secured.

“The just gone year was a success to the Ministry, we managed to reduce crime rate, instituted more police units, trained a number of officers and the introduction of national identity cards for Malawians; these are just some of the many achievements registered; it’s our hope to do many other tangible work in 2017,” said Chiumia.

She attributes the success to the commitment and support from the country’s leadership which guides the operations of the Ministry.

“We have a strong support from President Mutharika who through his leadership we are able to discharge our duties professionally and indeed diligently,” added Chiumia.

The Minister has promised that the Ministry will continue to discharge its duties in a transparent manner to achieve more results while calling for its officers to remain dedicated and continue the good work as portrayed in the year just gone by.

Among others the Minister revealed plans to construct more houses for its officers to reduce challenges they face when residing in far distances away from their duty stations, also including rehabilitation of police training schools and extend its visibility in communities.

Chiumia says more strides are expected in efforts aimed at curbing gender based violence in the country.

The Minister has further said that to make 2017 a more vibrant year, they expect a free flow of information among all the stakeholders involved in the security department including the communities.mbc