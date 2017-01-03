Mighty Be Forward Wanderers Are Mightier than Bullets as they Grab Bus

Mighty Be Forward Wanderers on Monday made a historic record to be the first team to win at the the newly constructed state-of-the-art Bingu National Stadium during the final leg of the Luso TV Bus Ipite Football bonanza.

A half brace by striker Jafali Chained shattered Nyasa Big Bullets dreams of staging a dramatic comeback against bitter rivals Wanderers, who sealed their first leg 3-0 win with a 2-1 win during the final leg in Lilongwe January 2, 2016.

The former Big Bullets striker was on target barely two minutes into the game, when he connected home a cross from Mike Kaziputa.

He was on all again after 36 minutes, connecting another cross from Kaziputa, which Bullets defence failed to clear.

Not ready to throw in the while towel, Bullets pushed in former Beforward striker Muhammad Sulumba to partner Mussa Manyenje and Chiukepo Msowoya upfrom but Wanderers defence marshalled by Wongani Kaipa and Harry Nyirenda stood firm.

In a desperate effort to rescue the sinking ship, Bullets rested captain Chiukepo Msowoya and Veteran Fischer Kondowe for Diverson Mlozi and Pilirani Zonda.

Wanderers also tested Nigerian striker Amos Bello for Jimmy Zakazaka before pulling out the tormentor in chief Chande for Khumbo Ng`ambi.

Mlozi engineered the consolation goal for Bullets when he outpaced Wanderers left back Kondwani Kadzuwa to let in a cross which Collins Nkhulambe connected first time.

With the stakes heavily stuck against Bullets, who trailed 5-1 on aggregate after Nkhulambe`s goal, Wanderers managed to control the game and keep a tight grip on the 25-seater bus valued at K25 million.

Bullets technical director Elia Kananji conceded defeat in a post-match interview, saying his side paid heavily for its inability to score and defend.

“We had scoring and defending problems in both legs. After losing the first leg 3-0, we planned to get an early goal in the return leg but it was Wanderers who got the early goal.

“That goal completely disturbed our game plan,” said Kananji.

Wanderers team manager Steve Madeira said the bus was a timely new year gift to the team`s fans and trustees.

“After failing to win the league, we wanted to get the bus as compensation to our fans and trustees and the boys really worked hard for it.

“Its not easy to beat Bullets 5-1 over two legs but the boys fought really hard,” he said.

