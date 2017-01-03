Home Affairs Minister advises Malawians to be Productive

Minister of Home Affairs and Internal Security, Grace Chiumia has called on people in the country to engage in productive activities to support the country’s development agenda.

Chiumia was speaking at Kadeti in the area of Traditional Authority Kabunduli in Nkhata-Bay district during a social interaction and prayers for continued peace, development and leadership of the country which she organized as part of New Year celebrations.

Chiumia then called for creative minds to initiate projects in line with the three pillars of patriotism, integrity and hard work as spearheaded by President Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika.

“I thought to start this year in a very special way first to thank God for His grace towards the country and people of this area, and of course unpack some of the development that government intends to do in 2017,” she said.

The prayers focused on issues of development, peace, love and the country’s leadership before taking it to sports.

Apart from a sports bonanza, the Minister also partied and donated various items to the less privileged, all costing over five million Kwacha.

The Minister who is also Member of Parliament for Nkhata-Bay West expressed optimism that the year 2017 as rightly put by the Head of State will be another winning year for the country.

“We will continue with our crucial developmental initiatives across the country, including roads, and construction of girls hostels in schools,” said the Minister.

She also reminded communities to bank in education and indulge in income generating activities to bail them from the dependency syndrome which she said has turned many people into desperate individuals.

“You see education is a bench mark for many things to come in life, if one is educated he or she would easily understand the basics of development, develop ways of unearthing some bad cultural practices, and support the three pillars of development of patriotism, integrity and hard work.“I also want to see women engage in small scale businesses, Village Savings and Loan groups a thing which will facilitate their independence but also when at least one has something to rely on it promotes peace in communities as issues of gender based violence reduce,” she said.

In his remarks, Group Village Headman Vivya who spoke on behalf of other local leaders at the event hailed the Minister labeling the event as the first of its kind in the history of the area.

Meanwhile, people in the area have promised to support government in one way or the other for the smooth flow of development projects in the area.

