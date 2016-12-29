Tay Grin scoops another international music award

Renowned Malawian rapper, Tay Grin has won Best African Traditional Video award at the WatsUp TV Africa Music Video Awards (WAMVA) 2016 for his song Chipapapa featuring Nigeria’s 2Baba.

According to a statement, WatsUp TV, organisers of the awards, on Wednesday announced winners of the maiden edition of the pan African entertainment awards.

Tay Grin is among the 22 winners emerged out of the 170music acts and video directors who were nominated when the WAMVA 2016 were launched in September. He was the only Malawian act nominated for the awards.

This is the Nyau King’s second international music awardthis year after scooping the StarAwardat the Black Entertainment Film Fashion Television Arts (BEFFTA) UK Awards in November where he was also competing for the Best International Male African Act. He also bagged two awards at the 2016 UMP Awards, Artist of the Year and Best Music Video – Chipapapa.

WAMVA is an annual award presented by WatsUp TV dedicated to the celebration and honouring of the best in African Music Videos. The awards are meant to boost and encourage the production of quality music videos across Africa and beyond.

The annual awards ceremony is set to become a legendary trend on the Bloc of honouring African musicians and other industry players across Africa. Nominations and winners are chosen by the general public and a special jury collated from the industry across the continent.

The 2016 winners are expected to storm Ghana next year for a Made in Africa concert, a music festival by WatsUp TV.mbc

