All set for the construction of the long awaited Mzuzu Youth Multipurpose Centre

Malawi’s Minister responsible for Youth Development, Henry Mussa has made it clear that the construction of the much awaited Mzuzu youth multi purpose Center is going to start in due course.

Mussa assured youths in the city of government’s commitment in ensuring that the project becomes a reality.

“As a government, we are serious and result oriented. Much has been said about the construction of this center but today, we are here to assure you that we are setting on the action of making sure that we start the construction,” he said.

“President Mutharika secured a funding from the Republic of China for the construction of this multipurpose youth center. As Malawi government our duty was to do the land clearing and leveling, bring water on site and make an access road. The 50 million Kwacha allocation given to us in the 2016/2017 budget will cater for that,” said Mussa.

He also assured the youths and stakeholders present during the ceremony that he will revisit the site after one month and he expects that the three areas that have been earmarked to be done by government will have been done.

The Minister also disclosed that China will take over the project in twelve months time and once the center is finished, it will be handed over to government.

Meanwhile Member of Parliament for Mzuzu City, Mwayiye Jere commended government and the ministry for portraying its commitment towards the project.

“This issue has been talked about but the project could not start. We thank the minister for his commitment, and from what we have been told, immediately after this function, ground work is starting. Apart from that, the minister has encouraged us to report any delays to him,” said Jere

Gibson Chisale, one of the youths in the construction committee appealed to government to consider offering some small contracts as the project is being rolled out.

“Some of the small works like bringing bricks, sand and the like, should be given to youths so that they get a little something but should be in reference to what the contractor expects,” said Chisale.

Apart from adding beauty to Mzuzu City, the center will benefit over 120 thousand youths who will utilize it for their personal development.