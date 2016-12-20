Malawi’s Former Vice President Trashes Speculations of Forming Own Party

Former Vice President of the Republic of Malawi Dr Cassim Chilumpha has trashed speculations that he is planning to form his own political party to contest in the 2019 general elections, Maravi Express has learnt.

In an interview with one of the local broadcasting stations, Chilumpha said he does not know where all the rumors are coming from because he has done his part in politics and now he has better things to do than forming a new party.

In his words, the former second citizen clearly made it clear that there is no one who can form a party in secret in Malawi and if he had those plans he would have held a press conference to let Malawians know about the new development instead of hiding it.

He further advised Malawians that they should not listen to anyone who will tell them that the former Vice President is leading a new party in the country for he is not aware of that and currently not in active politics.

Chilumpha served as Vice President of Republic of Malawi during the first term of the late President Bingu wa Mutharika.mw24

