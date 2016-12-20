Carlsberg Malawi Encourages DJs to go commercial

Disc Jockeys (DJs) in the Malawi have been encouraged to turn their passion into a business and start earning a living from their talent.

Carlsberg Malawi, the financiers of the only deejay competition in the country, the Carlsberg Chill DJ Battle, believe local DJs can become world-class DJs if they go commercial.

Carlsberg Malawi senior brands manager (alcoholic beverages), Twikale Chirwa encouraged Malawian DJs to borrow a leaf from their South African colleagues who have turned the art of making music into revenue.

“We would like our local talent to learn a leaf from what international DJs are doing. Deejaying in Malawi is different from countries such as South Africa where deejaying is actually making music and we want our DJs to follow suit.

“They should be able to turn their passion into a business and revenue; make music, sell and earn a living from deejaying, that’s what our friends in South Africa have mastered. As a brand we are at the heart of uplifting local talent, that’s why we have the Chill DJ competitions,” says Chirwa.

Chirwa was speaking after Carlsberg Malawi under the Chill brand hosted two revered South African deejays, DJ Ganyani and DJ Stavo, who headlined the Chill All White Party at Cockpit in Lilongwe last Friday.

This was the second Chill White Party Carlsberg hosted this year, the first one was held at Ryalls Hotel in Blantyre early this year, headlined by another top South African DJ Sbu.

“We live in a global village. White parties are global themes happening in Europe, US and also in South Africa, so we bring such events because we want Malawians to experience first class deejaying experience, that’s why we bring world-class DJs,” added Chirwa.

While appreciating the support from Malawians towards the activities under the Chill banner, Carlsberg has since promised more Chill initiatives in 2017.mbcmw.com

