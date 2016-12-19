TNM Super League Title Race Reaches Boiling Point

Following the weekend games, realistically three teams—Kamuzu Barracks (KB), Nyasa Big Bullets and Silver Strikers—are the firm contenders for the TNM Super league title.

For Blue Eagles, who were the pacesetters and Mafco FC, it will take a miracle for them to win the title.

KB beat Blue Eagles 2-0 at the latter’s Nankhaka backyard on Sunday to maintain the top slot with 55 points from 28 games and breathing down and their necks are Bullets, the defending champions who are a point short from the same number of games while Silver are third with 53 points.

Eagles are now fourth on 51 points while Mafco are fifth with 50 points.

Veteran midfielder Dave Banda and striker Manase Chiyesa kept KB’s title hopes nicely on the boil with a goal apiece in each half against Eagles.

Defending champions Bullets were wasteful, but still managed to narrowly beat Dwangwa United 1-0 at Kamuzu Stadium in Blantyre to keep alive their third successive title bid.

Pint-sized forward Mussa Manyenje scored Bullets’ priceless goal in the 31st minute with a simple finish from a rebound after his first attempt with a header hit the post.

Bullets squandered a lot of scoring chances, especially in the second half, and Sulumba was the notable culprit.

“We could have scored more goals, but we are satisfied with the three points, ” said Bullets team manager Rahim Ishmail.

Silver thrashed relegation battlers Karonga United 5-0 at Silver Stadium in Lilongwe to move a place up to displace Eagles from the third place with 53 points.

Captain Lucky Malata led by example scoring the opener for Silver and he went on to claim a brace by scoring the third goal from a freekick. The other scorers were, Foster Ngwira, Binwell Katinji and Victor Limbani.

In other games, Moyale Barracks soiled Premier Bet Wizards’ survival dreams in the top-flight league with a 2-1 beating at the MDC Stadium while Red Lions and Mzuzu University (Mzuni) FC played out a goalless draw..

Wizards are rooted to 13th position with 27 points from 29 games. They are three points behind Dwangwa, who are on the 12th place with a game to go.Fam.mw