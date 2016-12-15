Malawi Civil servants given two-week Festive Season Holiday

State President of the Republic of Malawi Professor Arthur Peter Mutharika has granted holiday to all civil servants except for institutions that provide essential services such as hospitals, police, immigration and airports, to allow them rest and celebrate the Christmas and New Year festivities with their families.

Over the past years, government has been giving civil servants at least a two-week holiday during the festive season.

A statement from Secretary to the President and Cabinet , George Mkondiwa said the “extended period of festivities” does not mean declaration of public holidays in Malawi.

Government has declared December 27 on Tuesday as a public holiday since Christmas Day falls on Sunday and that the following Monday is another public holiday.

Mkondiwa said the President has granted the holiday “to allow civil servants ample time to celebrate the Christmas and New Year festive season with their families.”

He also said Mutharika wants to allow the civil servants to have adequate time to travel to and return from various destinations during the festive season “while giving them adequate time to rest.”

With the declaration it would mean that government will save millions of Kwacha as all government vehicles would be grounded and money meant for allowances saved.

