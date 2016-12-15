Local coaches Angered by FAM’s decision to hire an expatriate coach

The decision by Football Association of Malawi (FAM) to hire an expatriate coach for the Malawi National Football team (the Flames) has strongly been condemned by the local coaches.

The FA is said to have engaged Malawi government on the possibilities of hiring an expatriate coach for the depleted Flames saying the association has tested every local coach but the team was not performing as expected.

But this statement hasn’t gone well with local coaches who have since asked FAM to reverse this decision.

More than 25 local coaches, who were graduating with CAF A Coaching License on Tuesday afternoon, said this is the right time for them to take over since they have acquired more knowledge.

“I think it’s unfair for the FA to overlook us for an expatriate coach. If you check our history, the team has never qualified for African Cup of Nations with an expatriate coach on board but with a local coach, why underestimating us?. This is the right time for us to take over since we have acquired more knowledge from this CAF A Coaching Licensing course so we are urging the FA to reconsider hiring one of us,” said Yasin Osman who coached the team sometime back.

The Flames post became vacant in August this year following the expiry of Ernest Mtawali’ contract before hiring his deputy Nsanzurwimo Ramadhan on an interim basis.

The FA has made it clear that an expatriate coach is likely to take over the team next year.mw24