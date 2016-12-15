Blue League of Ruling Party Treats Elderly Catholic Sisters to Early Christmas

Blue League, the official youth arm of the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Tuesday donated assorted food-items, medicines and sanitary materials, worthy over Mk2.5million , to the elderly Roman Catholic Church sisters at Nguludi in Chiradzulu District.

The elderly, who included the sick, belongs to the Order of Servants of the Blessed Virgin Mary (SBVM).

Making the donation, National Director of Youth in DPP Luis Ngalande said since May 2014, Blue League has delivered enough evidence that young people in the party were no longer interested in the politics of confrontational as was the case before.

“Time has changed. President Peter Mutharika is championing a rare genre of politics that has created no room for youths to be champions of anarchy. And we are here to witness the fruits of that paradigm shift.

“Since their coming into existence, the Blue League members have done all they could to stay away from acts that could brought the ruling party into disrepute, and have invested their time and resources to reach out even to those that have nothing to do with politics, and their coming to donate to this place is evident enough that they are not only interested in seeing the DPP remain in power, but also that even those that nature may prevent them from voting in 2019 have something to smile about,” said Ngalande.

Concurring with Ngalande, Blue League Vice President Dumisani Lindani added that time has come for young people, both in and outside politics, to start recognizing the role the elderly have played for this country to be where it is today.

“A civilized society is the one that educates its young people and take care of its old ones and we, in Blue League, believe that, as government and other stakeholders are educating us, we must come in to take care of our grand parents. And there is no better place to start than where these retired Roman Catholic sisters are being nursed. These are women that sacrificed their all to make sure that such crucial sectors as education and health work for the betterment of humanity.

“What we have brought here can never be enough and we appeal to all Malawians of good will to come in and assist, more especially this festive season,” said Lindani.

Receiving the donation, the centre’s chaplain Father Tony Mukomba hailed the Blue League for the gesture saying it symbolizes maturity in as far as youths’ participation in politics was concerned.

The centre was opened in 1997 by Bishop James Chiona with the sole aim nursing the sick and elderly Roman Catholic Sisters.

