DPP’s Sanga Determined to Develop Mzuzu City

By Cosmas Chimaliro, MANA



Democratic Progressive Party (DPP), Mzuzu City Constituency Member of Parliament Aspirant, Kenneth Sanga has said he is determined to develop the City to transform people’s lives.

Sanga who is also DPP’s Regional Governor for the North, unveiled his determination Saturday during a rally he addressed at Mganthira in Mzuzu.

He said Mzuzu being one of the fastest growing cities in the country; some of the amenities available do not meet the needs of the booming population.

Sanga cited areas that would require immediate attention once voted into power such as education, health and road infrastructure.

On education, he pledged to increase the number of schools in the city in addition to school blocks and teachers’ houses.

“Currently, there are few schools in the city that fail to accommodate all the learners hence there is congestion.

I will facilitate construction of new schools and additional classroom blocks and teachers’ houses at the existing schools,’’ the Aspirant said.

As regards health sector, he said there are only two government dispensaries in the City which are not enough to cater for the growing population.

Sanga said Mzuzu Central Hospital cannot be depended upon as it a referral hospital for the entire northern region.

“I will ensure that additional three dispensaries are built in an effort to ease congestion at the current ones,’’ he promised.

Referring to road infrastructure, Sanga said he will strive to upgrade all roads in the townships and some even to bitumen level. He asked all registered voters to vote for DPP on May 21 tripartite elections.