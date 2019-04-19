11 youngsters identified for national trials at Lilongwe’s Ascent Football Academy

By Duncan Mlanjira

Lilongwe’s Ascent Soccer Academy’s (formerly known as Chigoli Academy), were in Blantyre and Zomba this past week for talent scouting in various townships and managed to identify 11 potentials that have been earmarked for national trials to be held in Lilongwe.

Ascent’s Founder, George Maguire, who in February was honoured with Malawi Sport’s 2019 Non-Citizen of the Year award — in appreciation of his outstanding contributions to the development of sports in the country, said they assessed over 11,000 kids, who all portrayed immense talent.

“We had exceptional talent on display throughout the week in Ndirande, Chileka, Zingwangwa, Chilomoni, Namatapa and in Zomba. Our focus was to identify Under 11s, 12s, 14s and 15s.

“The process also involved taking them through an academic test as you are aware part of our talent nurturing involves academic pursuit. We need those that can think for themselves, analyze things and solve problems which is part of the academic studies.

“We want to have kids with excellent character and an ability to think on their feet and we are quality driven,” he said.

Assisting with the trials were top coach, Thom Mkorongo — the former Civo and Silver Strikers coach together with Joe Taylor.

Mkorongo said it is very exhilarating experience he has had in the past four years he has been with Ascent Academy.

“I must say the enthusiasm from these kids brings the best out of me to produce the best materials for the future of Malawi football. We have contributed good talent to the junior national team including Zobran Elias, who has earned a fantastic three-year scholarship to one of America’s best academic and soccer institutions, the Taft School of Connecticut,” he said.

Elias was the first player to graduate from Ascent’s training programme and he went on a scholarship to America in August last year where he has excelled both in the classroom and on the football pitch.

His success has earned him the prestigious ‘Davis Scholarship’ which is awarded to only one male and one female international applicant to Taft each year.

“The three-year scholarship creates an incredible opportunity to not only reach new heights academically, but keep the option of professional football on the table with potential options into the MLS in the US through the draft system,” said Maguire.

“Zobran has exceeded our expectations, to relocate to the US and excel shows a young man of character, determination, and ability – exactly the kind of young person we exist to create.

“His story highlights how much youth talent there is here in Malawi and what can happen if that talent is nurtured correctly. We are proud of Zobran and have other players on a variety of pathways, some in education, some in soccer that will shine this year, acting as an inspiration to other children in the country whilst the rest of the Academy aims to benefit Malawi’s national youth time.”

Maguire’s Malawi Sport’s 2019 Non-Citizen of the Year award illustrates the immense respect and admiration Ascent has garnered domestically over the last four years for responsibly supporting players and communities.

Zobran joined Ascent Soccer Academy in 2016, training with some of the best youth Malawian players, identified from all over the country. Since 2015, Ascent has assessed 25,000 youth players and selected an Academy of 65 built of 3 male squads and one female.

Ascent provides private education, advanced soccer coaching, character development and nutritional/medical support for its players.

In July last year, Ascent players scored half of Malawi’s goals at Under-17 COSAFA in Mauritius and Ascents U-17’s broke goalscoring records by winning the Presidential UUnder-17 League in Lilongwe with the youngest team in the league, netting 110 times in 30 games.